Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Finding Product Market Fit: Sajith (Blume) and Prukalpa (Atlan)
0:00
-1:06:16

Finding Product Market Fit: Sajith (Blume) and Prukalpa (Atlan)

Ashish Sinha
Feb 12, 2022

Each and every startup has its own unique journey of finding Product market fit. But a broader theme is to understand what goes inside PMF, what are some of the core challenges, decisions that a company can look at and more.

In this episode, Sajith Pai of Blume Ventures and Prukalpa of Atlan share their experience of PMF - Sajith as a VC and Prukalpa as a founder

This conversation was part of ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ship (in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Reverie) and was recorded on FWD app, the learning superapp that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture