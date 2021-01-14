Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
E-Commerce in small towns and TikTok ban: Conversation with Prashant Singh (Ex VP of Product, Paytm)
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E-Commerce in small towns and TikTok ban: Conversation with Prashant Singh (Ex VP of Product, Paytm)

Ashish Sinha
Jan 14, 2021

In this episode, Prashant Singh and Ashish Sinha talk about E-Commerce in small towns, TikTok ban and a lot more.

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