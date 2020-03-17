Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Defying Startup Gyaan: Pallav Nadhani on Fusioncharts Journey
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Defying Startup Gyaan: Pallav Nadhani on Fusioncharts Journey

Ashish Sinha
Mar 17, 2020

In this episode, you will hear Pallav Nadhani, founder of FusionCharts, one of India's longest running SaaS platforms. The company has been profitable while being entirely bootstrapped and counts some of the top companies in the world, such as Facebook, Apple and Microsoft amongs its clientele. The company has now been acquired by Idera and this is a great time to listen to this talk by Pallav given at UnPluggd Conference 2014, where he goes into the journey of bootstrapping, building a product in India, entrepreneurial lessons and much more.

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