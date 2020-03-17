Defying Startup Gyaan: Pallav Nadhani on Fusioncharts Journey

In this episode, you will hear Pallav Nadhani, founder of FusionCharts, one of India's longest running SaaS platforms. The company has been profitable while being entirely bootstrapped and counts some of the top companies in the world, such as Facebook, Apple and Microsoft amongs its clientele. The company has now been acquired by Idera and this is a great time to listen to this talk by Pallav given at UnPluggd Conference 2014, where he goes into the journey of bootstrapping, building a product in India, entrepreneurial lessons and much more.
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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