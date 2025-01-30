Deepak Shenoy on Startups, Rejections, Investment and Money

Deepak Shenoy is founder and CEO of Capital Mind, a pioneering financial analytics and investment research firm. Deepak and I talk about his first startup, the early days of building CapitalMind, being rejected by VCs (heck ! this is just a blog!!!!) to building a solid business…and lessons learned scaling CapitalMind.

building capitalmind from a blog to leading financial research company

Deepak’s early days of running tech startups and lessons learned

Deepak Shenoy’s relationship with money

His take on the power of compounding

His advice to new investors

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