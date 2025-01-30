Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Deepak Shenoy on Startups, Rejections, Investment and Money
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Deepak Shenoy on Startups, Rejections, Investment and Money

Ashish Sinha
Jan 30, 2025

Deepak Shenoy is founder and CEO of Capital Mind, a pioneering financial analytics and investment research firm. Deepak and I talk about his first startup, the early days of building CapitalMind, being rejected by VCs (heck ! this is just a blog!!!!) to building a solid business…and lessons learned scaling CapitalMind.

  • building capitalmind from a blog to leading financial research company

  • Deepak’s early days of running tech startups and lessons learned

  • Deepak Shenoy’s relationship with money

  • His take on the power of compounding

  • His advice to new investors

------------- Contact us for feedback / speaker suggestions / exploring partnerships using this form: https://forms.gle/Q6hZdXaYfeiQqR2x8 This show is brought in partnership with VidRow team.

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