Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Decoding shareholders agreement (SHA) [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
0:00
-12:25

Decoding shareholders agreement (SHA) [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Jun 19, 2020

Before a startup receives the actual investment amount in their bank account, the investors, founders and startup execute a share subscription & share holders agreement (SSSHA or SHA). This is an important and elaborate legal document which is binding on all sides.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at critical components of a SHA and how it could impact not just the controls or investor relationship but also the day to day working of startups.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture