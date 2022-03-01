Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Decisions that help early stage startups: Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital
0:00
-9:26

Decisions that help early stage startups: Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital

Ashish Sinha
Mar 01, 2022

Decisions that help early stage startups: Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture