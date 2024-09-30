CXOs do not trust .AI startups: Vijay Rayapati of AtomicWork on building Enterprise AI startup #MastersofAI

Welcome to a new season of this podcast where I speak with Masters of AI, i.e. founders / leaders building AI applications using AI.

Expect a mix of SAAS, prosumer and consumer startup founders and leaders sharing their learning building a growing AI native businesses.

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Vijay Rayapati is a tech entrepreneur who earlier sold Minjar to Nutanix and is now building AtomicWork, an AI-powered ITSM platform.

In this conversation, Vijay and I talk about

his startup journey

Finding PMF in AI led world. And how PMF has evolved over the last few years

Choosing the right problem statements

Choosing the right target market (hint: GDP matters, but there is a product side to it)

Vijay's tips to entrepreneurs building global SAAS businesses from India

Enterprise AI: How are CXOs evaluating AI solutions

Do subscribe, share and like this conversation :)