Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
CXOs do not trust .AI startups: Vijay Rayapati of AtomicWork on building Enterprise AI startup #MastersofAI
0:00
-37:45

CXOs do not trust .AI startups: Vijay Rayapati of AtomicWork on building Enterprise AI startup #MastersofAI

Ashish Sinha
Sep 30, 2024

Welcome to a new season of this podcast where I speak with Masters of AI, i.e. founders / leaders building AI applications using AI.

Expect a mix of SAAS, prosumer and consumer startup founders and leaders sharing their learning building a growing AI native businesses.

-------

Vijay Rayapati is a tech entrepreneur  who earlier sold Minjar to Nutanix and is now building AtomicWork, an AI-powered ITSM platform.

In this conversation, Vijay and I talk about

  • his startup journey

  • Finding PMF in AI led world. And how PMF has evolved over the last few years

  • Choosing the right problem statements

  • Choosing the right target market (hint: GDP matters, but there is a product side to it)

  • Vijay's tips to entrepreneurs building global SAAS businesses from India

  • Enterprise AI: How are CXOs evaluating AI solutions

Do subscribe, share and like this conversation :)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture