Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Conditions subsequent during fund raise [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Conditions subsequent during fund raise [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Sep 18, 2020

Conditions subsequent (popularly known as CS) is a list of activities that investor requires a startup to complete immediately after they put in the money. This includes things like allotting shares to investors, appointing them as director and many more activities derived from the findings during investor due diligence.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at this list and what's their impact is, and how to plan for it so that committed tasks are done on time which is critical from SHA’s implementation.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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