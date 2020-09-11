Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Conditions precedent during fund raise [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]
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Conditions precedent during fund raise [eLagaan Whiteboard Friday]

Ashish Sinha
Sep 11, 2020

Conditions precedent (popularly known as CP) is a list of activities that investor requires a startup to finish before they actually put in the money. Many tasks in this list is derived from the findings during investor due diligence.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at this list, what's their impact is on your fund raise process and how you can try to optimize this list in order to get the investment amount earlier to your bank.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat

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