Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Chingari founder, Sumit on GARI token, Decentralization, Web 3.0 and more.
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Chingari founder, Sumit on GARI token, Decentralization, Web 3.0 and more.

Ashish Sinha
Dec 01, 2021

Chingari is among the early players in Web 3.0 space and there are many questions around the model itself - for e.g with the launch of GARI token, what are the changes to Chingari model? In terms of business and product?

And how can a private company issue tokens? What does the community own and not own? And what about the creators in Chingari? How do they benefit?

Well, we discuss all these questions (and more) in this wonderful AMA (was conducted on FWD app). Note that this is a community podcast - i.e. the first 20 minutes are QnA with Ashish, followed by the community.

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