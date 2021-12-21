Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Building for Bharat: Sharechat's Group Product Manager Ekta on understanding the market and audience
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Building for Bharat: Sharechat's Group Product Manager Ekta on understanding the market and audience

Ashish Sinha
Dec 21, 2021

Bharat is not a homogeneous lump of 500+ Mn basis access to Internet, Socio-economic background or a vernacular cut.  It has more refined layers and sub-cultures that drive it. With a stronger aspirational participation to the Indian economy & shift to producer mindset than consumers - building for Bharat means getting away from the mindset of stripped down version of products for affordability - but to re-engineer a suite of products from first principles needs, wants & desires of these users.   

In this talk, Ekta shares personal anecdotes from user research,  defining the right goals, "living" their lives, contrast it with other matured products for different user segments and how to set yourself up as Product leaders to build products that positively shape the lives of these users.

The talk was done as part of ProductgeeksConf - world's first audio conference. The conference happened on FWD app.

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