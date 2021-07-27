Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Building Empathy Among Product and Engineering Teams: With Praful Poddar, Ex-Director of PM @OLX [S1E1]
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Building Empathy Among Product and Engineering Teams: With Praful Poddar, Ex-Director of PM @OLX [S1E1]

Ashish Sinha
Jul 27, 2021

In this episode, Praful and I discuss how one can go about building empathy among product and engineering teams. 

Building Empathy among Product and Engineering Teams: With Praful Poddar, Ex-Director of PM @OLX. 

Also, Praful is a contributor to the FWD app, that enables you to acquire industry-ready skills without burning a hole in your pocket.

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The 'Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha' show brings you actionable wisdom from some of the global best leaders - all delivered in a bite-sized format.

Catch Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.

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