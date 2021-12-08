Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Building Customer Obsessed Product Culture: Meesho's CPO, Kirti #CommunityCast
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Building Customer Obsessed Product Culture: Meesho's CPO, Kirti #CommunityCast

Ashish Sinha
Dec 08, 2021

Meesho is known for its strong customer-obsessed product culture.  While it might work in the early days, how do you scale that up given  the hypergrowth Meesho is going through?

How do you work across different teams ensuring they are all aligned?  How do you ensure customer obsession? Meesho CPO, Kirti Varun shares it all @ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ships.

The communitycast, i.e. conversation along with the community happened on FWD app, a learning platform that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.

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