Building Customer Obsessed Product Culture: Meesho's CPO, Kirti #CommunityCast

Meesho is known for its strong customer-obsessed product culture. While it might work in the early days, how do you scale that up given the hypergrowth Meesho is going through?

How do you work across different teams ensuring they are all aligned? How do you ensure customer obsession? Meesho CPO, Kirti Varun shares it all @ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ships.

The communitycast, i.e. conversation along with the community happened on FWD app, a learning platform that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.