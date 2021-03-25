Bhavin Turakhia on running multiple companies with completely different business models

The Ashish Sinha ShowBhavin Turakhia on running multiple companies with completely different business models1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:23-3:23Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Bhavin Turakhia on running multiple companies with completely different business modelsAshish SinhaMar 25, 2021ShareBhavin Turakhia runs multiple companies - Flock, Zeta, and Radix. And all of them are in different domains, with completely different business models.How is he able to do it? Well, let's hear out from him.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Ashish Sinha ShowAshish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAshish SinhaRecent EpisodesWispr Flow’s biggest threat isn’t open source. It’s its business model.Jul 3 • Ashish SinhaThe ₹100 hack that built NoBrokerJun 19 • Ashish SinhaWhy customers aren't buying your sexy AI SAAS product?Feb 6 • Ashish SinhaSam Altman: Most founders do fake work. Here is how to avoid.Feb 4 • Ashish Sinha90% of consumer AI ideas will die (use this 2 X 2 to validate)Jan 28 • Ashish SinhaShane Parrish: Outcome vs. Ego #ReRunDec 17, 2025 • Ashish SinhaMassive India opportunities are in these sectors (+ how to build successful startups) | 30 mins MBA with K GaneshMar 5, 2025 • Ashish SinhaHow Akshayakalpa built a 400 cr revenue business (accidentally) - with CEO, Shashi Kumar | S1E4Feb 21, 2025 • Ashish Sinha