Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Bhavin Turakhia on running multiple companies with completely different business models
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Bhavin Turakhia on running multiple companies with completely different business models

Ashish Sinha
Mar 25, 2021

Bhavin Turakhia runs multiple companies - Flock, Zeta, and Radix. And all of them are in different domains, with completely different business models.

How is he able to do it? Well, let's hear out from him.

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