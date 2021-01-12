Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Bharat Market and use of QR Codes: Conversation with Prashant Singh (Ex VP of Product, Paytm)
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Bharat Market and use of QR Codes: Conversation with Prashant Singh (Ex VP of Product, Paytm)

Ashish Sinha
Jan 12, 2021

In this episode, Prashant Singh and Ashish Sinha talk about Bharat Market and use of QR Codes.

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