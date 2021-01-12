In this episode, Prashant Singh and Ashish Sinha talk about Bharat Market and use of QR Codes.
Bharat Market and use of QR Codes: Conversation with Prashant Singh (Ex VP of Product, Paytm)
Jan 12, 2021
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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