Beyond Tiktok: Here is how Sumit of Chingari App is focused on growth and retention.

Welcome to a fresh episode of GrowthTalkies.com, a series of conversations on growth and retention which NextBigWhat has launched in partnership with WebEngage.

In this episode, we have Sumit Ghosh - running a very hot startup - Chingari app. ̛In this conversation with Ashish Sinha, Sumit shares some real candid perspectives on building a better TikTok alternative.

What’s interesting is Sumit’s candid take on building a mature product company that can go beyond TikTok’s smart machine learning algo and the timeframe it might take to get there.

Meanwhile, Chingari app is heavily focused on growth and retention - which is the core of #Growthtalkies conversation.