Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Apple, Google Tax: How should early stage startups navigate all this. With Deepak Abbot on India's App Ecosystem #Part2
0:00
-13:40

Apple, Google Tax: How should early stage startups navigate all this. With Deepak Abbot on India's App Ecosystem #Part2

Ashish Sinha
Nov 25, 2020

Apple, Google Tax: How should early-stage Indian startups navigate all this. With Deepak Abbot on India's App Ecosystem. This is Part 2 of the AMA with Ashish Sinha.

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