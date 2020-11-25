Apple, Google Tax: How should early-stage Indian startups navigate all this. With Deepak Abbot on India's App Ecosystem. This is Part 2 of the AMA with Ashish Sinha.
Apple, Google Tax: How should early stage startups navigate all this. With Deepak Abbot on India's App Ecosystem #Part2
Nov 25, 2020
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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