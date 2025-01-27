Announcing a new show: UnPluggd with Sinha

Introducing : UnPluggd with Sinha - a new show, and a refreshingly new format (none of those standard studio setups)! UnPluggd with sinha is the show where real, raw, and refreshingly candid conversations happen on the move - no made-up studios! Because the best ideas don’t need a stage – just a car, a drive, and a great guest. We are breaking away from the studio format and creating a unique experience that - is out there in the real world (no *made-up studios*) - fosters great candid conversation with guests *(can’t get real than this)* - Makes guests open up and discuss a variety of topics The first episode goes live this Wednesday (Jan 29th).
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes