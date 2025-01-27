Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Announcing a new show: UnPluggd with Sinha
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Announcing a new show: UnPluggd with Sinha

Ashish Sinha
Jan 27, 2025

Introducing : UnPluggd with Sinha - a new show, and a refreshingly new format (none of those standard studio setups)! UnPluggd with sinha is the show where real, raw, and refreshingly candid conversations happen on the move - no made-up studios! Because the best ideas don’t need a stage – just a car, a drive, and a great guest. We are breaking away from the studio format and creating a unique experience that - is out there in the real world (no *made-up studios*) - fosters great candid conversation with guests *(can’t get real than this)* - Makes guests open up and discuss a variety of topics The first episode goes live this Wednesday (Jan 29th).

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