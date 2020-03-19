Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
AMA with Pallav Nadhani of Fusioncharts [NextBigWhat Huddle]
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AMA with Pallav Nadhani of Fusioncharts [NextBigWhat Huddle]

Ashish Sinha
Mar 19, 2020

Welcome to MoEngage presents NextBigWhat: Huddle AMA Live! Remote is now the reality for many, but learning need not stop. Join us for a daily AMA with leading voices in the industry. Today we have Pallav Nadhani, Founder @ Fusioncharts - a 17-year old 100% bootstrapped (and profitable) startup and importantly, one of the few product-led global businesses from India. Fusioncharts has recently been acquired by US-based Idera and Pallav answers questions on bootstrapping, going global, building product-led business.

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