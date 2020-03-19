AMA with Pallav Nadhani of Fusioncharts [NextBigWhat Huddle]

Welcome to MoEngage presents NextBigWhat: Huddle AMA Live! Remote is now the reality for many, but learning need not stop. Join us for a daily AMA with leading voices in the industry. Today we have Pallav Nadhani, Founder @ Fusioncharts - a 17-year old 100% bootstrapped (and profitable) startup and importantly, one of the few product-led global businesses from India. Fusioncharts has recently been acquired by US-based Idera and Pallav answers questions on bootstrapping, going global, building product-led business.
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
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