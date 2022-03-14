Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat

Ashish Sinha / NextBigWhat
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ajey Gore Of Sequoia Capital On Staying Focused In the Early Stages Of Startups | #Shortcasts
0:00
-3:36

Ajey Gore Of Sequoia Capital On Staying Focused In the Early Stages Of Startups | #Shortcasts

Ashish Sinha
Mar 14, 2022

Ajey Gore Of Sequoia Capital On Staying Focused In the Early Stages Of Startups | #Shortcasts

The community conversation was recorded on the award-winning FWD app,

Follow ‘The Ashish Sinha’ show on your favorite podcast app

Spotify | Apple | Google | Amazon | More

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture