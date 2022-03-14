Ajey Gore Of Sequoia Capital On Staying Focused In the Early Stages Of Startups | #Shortcasts
Mar 14, 2022
The Ashish Sinha Show
Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.Ashish Sinha, in conversation with thought leaders from business and product space. Expect candid conversations and notes from him on startups, life and everything in-between.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes