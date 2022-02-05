Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital on building and scaling engg teams; and decision making for leaders

Startups are an act of balance – especially in the early days when you are setting up the foundation for scale.

Are you spending the right amount of effort in engineering? Are you *over-engineering* the product? How can you get the architecture right? Well, there are no right or wrong answers – but all we need is access to great perspectives.

In this conversation which happened at Productgeeks conf, Ajey Gore, CTO/tech operating partner at Sequoia and ex-CTO of Gojek brings you actionable wisdom on engineering. Some of the topics Ajey will discuss:

Approach to software architecture

Approach to building the right engineering and people org.

Build decision/models around people / engg orgs.

Understanding what are 1-way, 2-way decisions.

TTL value of decisions and people in the organization.

Build vs Buy vs. Assemble decisions.

and a lot more.

This conversation was part of ProductGeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ship (in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Reverie) and was recorded on FWD app, the learning superapp that enables you to upskill on a daily basis.