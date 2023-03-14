Zen: The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Zen: The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno.

A comprehensive look at the essence of eastern philosophy.

The World Dominated By Large Corporations

Consumption is a defining feature of the Western world. The information age has arrived, and everything is readily available. Companies employ large teams to create advertisements that force us to accumulate. Their oxygen is our attention.

Simple Living

Zen practise goes against the grain. It means saying no to advertisers while saying yes to ourselves. Zen advises living a simple existence in all aspects of life, reducing everything to the essentials. Choose the definition that works best for you: simple, intentional, or purposeful. The idea is to have only what you consider to be sufficient.

Zazen Meditation

It is necessary to make time to be alone with one's thoughts and to sit quietly in nature.

Zazen is a Zen meditation practise that allows you to sweep the detritus from your mind.

Zazen is the practise of becoming aware of your thought patterns and achieving inner peace.

The Method

First, we take the proper posture, then we concentrate on our breathing, and finally, we calm our minds. When we have all three of these things in place, we can begin to practise zazen.

Try zazen sitting: empty your mind and let your thoughts float up and then drift away.

