The suggestible brain by Amir Raz: The science and magic of how we make up our minds

Neuroscientist Amir Raz shares decades of research and case studies to show how suggestion changes the brain and shapes our behavior—and how we can protect ourselves from and harness suggestibility in our own lives.
Suggestions can make cheap wine taste like Château Margaux, warp our perception of time, and alter our memories—and in an age where disinfor…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.