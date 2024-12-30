NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth
We need to talk by Celeste Headlee: How to have conversations that matter
We need to talk by Celeste Headlee: How to have conversations that matter

How is it that we so often fail to say the right thing at the right time?
Dec 30, 2024
Take a moment to consider how many outcomes in your life may have been affected by poor communication skills. Could you have gotten a job you really wanted? Saved a relationship? What about that political conversation that got out of hand at a dinner party? How is it that we so often fail to say the right thing at the right time?

In her career as an NPR …

