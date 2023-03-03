You Are a Writer (So Start Acting Like One) by Jeff Goins Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book You Are a Writer (So Start Acting Like One) by Jeff Goins.

Stop seeking public approval and just write.

Noteworthy Ideas: You Are A Writer

● Believe that you are already who you want to be. Then begin acting like it.

● You must first believe in yourself before others will believe in you.

● The concept of multitasking is a myth. You have the option of creating or reacting. However, you cannot do both. Make an informed decision.

● You are your brand. But it goes beyond that. It represents your most authentic self. The part that everyone remembers.

Create Your Platform

Many writers become discouraged while trying to find their place in the sea of new writers. Their error is that they are waiting for others to notice them.

Don't wait to be chosen. Instead, choose yourself by developing your reader platform and launching your writing career.

Your Message

Before embarking on your writing career, ask yourself, "What do I have to share with the world, and what makes me uniquely qualified to deliver this message?" The answers to these questions will assist you in determining where your readers are and how you can reach them.

