NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Turning Pro by Steven Pressfield Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-6:40

Turning Pro by Steven Pressfield Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 17, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book Turning Pro by Steven Pressfield.

The author discloses a fundamental way of looking at who we are and bringing real change in our lives by realizing our true calling.

Being Human

What exactly does it mean to be human? Trying to reach our full potential.

The therapeutic model in science holds that some disease or condition must be cured, whereas the moral model in religion holds that we must pay for our sins. However, there is a third, much simpler model: the amateur and professional models.

Before And After

● You can divide your life neatly into two parts: before turning pro and after.

● All you have to do to turn pro is decide.

● When you turn pro, life gets easier.

From Amateur To Pro

● The defining trait of the amateur is the fear of being who she is and getting rejected for it.

● A central obstacle for the amateur is that he is always chasing some guru or authority.

● When you do your work for the sake of its practice and nothing else, that’s when you turn pro.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary