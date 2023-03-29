NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Top of Mind by John Hall Audiobook | Free Summary
Top of Mind by John Hall Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 29, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Top of Mind by John Hall.

When helping others becomes the framework through which you interact with the world, you’ll find yourself at the top of many minds.

JOHN HALL

What Being Top Of Mind Means

Being authentic, honest, and truthful is your best promotion, because if your customers trust you, then you will be the first thing that comes to their minds in case they need your goods or services.

Focus On Building Trust

Since today’s customers are not passive; they are even more suspicious of salespeople who don’t ask for permission to invade their privacy; a salesperson's job isn’t anymore that of a marketing rep, but the far more humble and noble of being a friend.

Don’t Trick People

Customers today don’t like to buy from people who are intrusive. You can trick them once or twice, but the minute they find out, you’ll lose them for eternity. Them and about a million other people who’ll find out about it on social media. So instead of tricking them – earn their trust.

 Authenticity is the foundation of your relationship with your audience. But for the relationship to flourish, it’s not enough to simply be authentic; you also have to deliver tangible value.

JOHN HALL

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

