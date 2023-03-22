To Sell Is Human by Daniel H. Pink Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book To Sell Is Human by Daniel H. Pink.

To Sell Is Human shows you that selling is part of your life, no matter what you do, and what a successful salesperson looks like in the 21st century, with practical ideas to help you convince others in a more honest, natural and sustainable way.

You Are In Sales Already

40% of your time at work is spent in non-sales selling, which simply means moving others somehow. For example, this could mean persuading them to help you with a project, convincing them of your idea, or influencing them to get on board with a particular strategy.

No matter what your job is – yes, you’re a salesperson!

Honesty And Good Service

In 2016 and beyond, the only way to sell is, to be honest and transparent.

To sell is no longer to guard information and hand out little pieces – it’s a service, helping people to navigate the wealth of information, explain it to them, and get them to make the best decision, the one that’s right for them at the specific time.

