This Is Marketing by Seth Godin Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book This Is Marketing by Seth Godin.

Marketing 101 coming from the expert: Seth Godin

Marketing In Five Steps

Create something worth making, a story worth telling, and a contribution worth discussing.

The second step is to design and build it in such a way that only a few people will benefit from and care about it.

Marketing In Five Steps: Part 2

Tell a story that corresponds to the pre-existing narrative and dreams of that small group of people, the smallest viable market.

Spread the word.

Show up - on a regular, consistent, and generous basis - for years and years to organise, lead, and build confidence in the change you seek to bring about.

Things Marketers Know

● Creative people can change the world.

● You cannot change everyone.

● Change is best made with intent.

● Human beings tell themselves stories.

We can group people into stereotyped groups that often (not always) tell themselves similar stories.

