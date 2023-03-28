NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
This Is Marketing by Seth Godin Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-3:33

This Is Marketing by Seth Godin Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 28, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book This Is Marketing by Seth Godin.

Marketing 101 coming from the expert: Seth Godin

Marketing In Five Steps

Create something worth making, a story worth telling, and a contribution worth discussing.

The second step is to design and build it in such a way that only a few people will benefit from and care about it.

Marketing In Five Steps: Part 2

Tell a story that corresponds to the pre-existing narrative and dreams of that small group of people, the smallest viable market.

Spread the word.

Show up - on a regular, consistent, and generous basis - for years and years to organise, lead, and build confidence in the change you seek to bring about.

Things Marketers Know

● Creative people can change the world.

● You cannot change everyone.

● Change is best made with intent.

● Human beings tell themselves stories.

We can group people into stereotyped groups that often (not always) tell themselves similar stories.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary