The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron and Dave Logan.

How do companies—in different countries and industries—all achieve breakthrough performance when the odds are stacked against them? The answer: By applying The Three Laws of Performance and thereby re-writing their futures.

The authors crack the code on rewriting the future for people and organizations, elevating performance to unprecedented levels.

How We Normally Solve Problems

We solve problems by breaking them down, prioritising them, and tackling them one at a time. Such patchwork solutions only address the symptoms, not the underlying causes of the problem. In fact, solving one problem frequently leads to the creation of new ones. For example, we cut budgets to improve our financial performance.

Breaking Free From The Vicious Circle

People become frustrated and demoralised, and productivity and performance suffer as a result. Breaking free from this vicious cycle requires adopting a system-wide perspective and changing the context in which your actions are performed.

