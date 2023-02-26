NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Startup Owners Manual by Bob Dorf Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-10:27

The Startup Owners Manual by Bob Dorf Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 26, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Startup Owners Manual by Bob Dorf and Steve Blank.

The organization can be confusing. The reader is guided step-by-step through the startup's necessary tasks in this book.

Getting Started

The traditional product roll-out method is completely inappropriate for startups. That process is appropriate when customers are known and the market is well-defined. This is not always the case for startups.

Customer development is therefore critical for startups, and the framework includes several stages.

The Customer Development Framework

● To learn more about your customers, develop hypotheses and test them with them.

● Test sales to see if customers will purchase and if you can scale up.

● Marketing: creating customers.

● A company-building strategy is to transition to a sustainable business.

The First Product: Customer Discovery

Startups should focus on developing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for a small target market.

The goal of the MVP is to release a product so that early adopters can test it. By releasing an MVP, designers are forced to focus on core functions rather than gimmicks. After receiving customer feedback, the product can be improved.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary