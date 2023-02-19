NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Score Takes Care Of Itself by Bill Walsh Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-6:27

The Score Takes Care Of Itself by Bill Walsh Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 19, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Score Takes Care Of Itself by Bill Walsh.

This gem of a book has diverse ideas for leadership and success in competitive fields. Legendary Bill Walsh’s memoir on leadership is excellent advice for leaders, managers and football players!

Team Success

A team's success cannot be guaranteed even with the most talented members. But there are things you can do to increase your chances of success, and a great leader seeks out solutions to increase those chances intelligently and ruthlessly. And once you've done that, the score will take care of itself.

People who succeed in highly competitive environments share one trait: the ability to overcome failure.

What To Do For Getting Back In The Game

● Do expect defeat; if you're surprised that you'll ever be defeated, you're delusory.

● Do Force yourself to stop looking backwards and wallowing in misery.

● Do allow yourself adequate recovery time, but no more.

● Do ell yourself that you will stand and fight again.

● Do start making plans for the next serious encounter.

What Not To Do For Getting Back In The Game

● Don’t say “why me?”.

● Don't look for sympathy.

● Don’t bellyache.

● Don’t accept condolences.

● Don't point the finger at others.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary