The Score Takes Care Of Itself by Bill Walsh Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Score Takes Care Of Itself by Bill Walsh.

This gem of a book has diverse ideas for leadership and success in competitive fields. Legendary Bill Walsh’s memoir on leadership is excellent advice for leaders, managers and football players!

Team Success

A team's success cannot be guaranteed even with the most talented members. But there are things you can do to increase your chances of success, and a great leader seeks out solutions to increase those chances intelligently and ruthlessly. And once you've done that, the score will take care of itself.

People who succeed in highly competitive environments share one trait: the ability to overcome failure.

What To Do For Getting Back In The Game

● Do expect defeat; if you're surprised that you'll ever be defeated, you're delusory.

● Do Force yourself to stop looking backwards and wallowing in misery.

● Do allow yourself adequate recovery time, but no more.

● Do ell yourself that you will stand and fight again.

● Do start making plans for the next serious encounter.

What Not To Do For Getting Back In The Game

● Don’t say “why me?”.

● Don't look for sympathy.

● Don’t bellyache.

● Don’t accept condolences.

● Don't point the finger at others.

