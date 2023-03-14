NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer Audiobook | Free Summary
The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 14, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer.

Our time is our life and our attention is the doorway to our hearts. Dive into this beautiful book about faith, minimalism and slowing down.

Slow Down! The Three Takeaways

● Every day, you must make time for the kind of silence and solitude that brings peace.

● Taking a day off each week for rest isn't such a bad idea; it can boost your productivity and happiness significantly.

● Take pleasure in slowing down your life by allowing moments of inefficiency to help you become more mindful.

Silence And Solitude In The Age Of Constant Diversions And Distractions

Finding isolation and stillness in a society when we are continuously barraged by notifications on our smartphones can be challenging.

Even though we may be by ourselves with our phones, we are not necessarily alone in our thoughts. Via social media, we are exposed to a constant stream of ideas and viewpoints. Before, there would be no steady source of entertainment while people waited. We don't leave much time these days for meditation and alone time.

Steal The Time

Simply remember to rise earlier than your family. Spend some time relaxing and enjoying things like a good book and coffee. Even better, use this extra time to go for a leisurely walk before going to work. Let boredom to develop.

The more you practice doing this, the more you'll come to understand that solitude is not the same as loneliness. Instead, it enables interaction with your environment.

