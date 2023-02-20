The Road To Character by David Brooks Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Road To Character by David Brooks.

We live in a culture that encourages us to promote and advertise ourselves, as well as master the skills required for success, but it does not encourage humility, sympathy, or honest self-confrontation, which are necessary for character development.

The Fake Image on Social Media

Social media has evolved from a platform for self-expression to one for self-promotion.

The internet is simply a reflection of our society's evolution. We are increasingly concerned with ourselves and what we require these days. People who live in this manner are constantly under pressure to perform and compete. We lose sight of the fact that what we really want is for people to remember us for who we were rather than what we did.

The Three Lessons for Self Improvement

● The world today places far too much emphasis on the "me" extrovert within us, but things used to be different.

● We have lost touch with the moral values that provide us with true happiness.

● To discover your true character, admit your flaws, and let go of your pride.

