The Practice: Shipping Creative Work by Seth Godin Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Practice: Shipping Creative Work by Seth Godin.

Creativity By Choice: How It Happens

Creativity Can Be Learned

Creativity is not a natural talent or innate gift. Creativity, on the other hand, is a skill and a choice that can be learned and expanded.

The key to becoming more creative is to develop the habit of constantly shipping or sharing your creative output.

Self-Driven Practice

When you ship or share your work, whether you get paid or not, you establish a "Practice" that will help your creative skills grow and expand in the future.

This type of practise is self-motivated and not outcome-oriented. The more you ship, the faster your creative skills will develop and expand, and the better your art, in whatever form it may take, will become.

The magic of the creative process is that there is no magic.

SETH GODIN

It's Not About The Results

You were born with the ability to create art. Art is the generous act of improving things by doing something that may or may not work.

But you've been told that you don't have enough faith in yourself to do so. You've been told that you lack talent. And you've been told that if you can't win, don't try (but now you see the journey is the entire point).

