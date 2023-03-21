NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
The Practice of Groundedness by Brad Stulberg Audiobook | Free Summary
The Practice of Groundedness by Brad Stulberg Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 21, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book The Practice of Groundedness by Brad Stulberg.

Being rooted is the key.

The Six Principles Of Groundedness

Many people place too much emphasis on external achievements and see themselves as solitary individuals who must deal with their own problems.

The six principles of groundedness to practice for a more balanced attitude to life are accepting your current reality, staying present with it, being patient with your progress, allowing yourself to be vulnerable, embracing community, and keeping your body moving.

Burnout and Misery Are the Results of Heroic Individuality

Heroic individuality leads to fatigue and dissatisfaction.

Do you ever feel that it's never enough, no matter who you are or what you do?

You could be suffering from heroic individualism, which is a common way of thinking in Western culture. It teaches people that regardless of who they are or what they achieve, it is never enough. Everyone wishes to increase their productivity, efficiency, and success.

So Much To Do, All Depending On You

People enslaved by heroic individualism are forced to perform far too many chores at far too fast a pace and under far too much stress.

As a result, they are disorganized, rushed, and exhausted. They can't even sleep properly because they're so preoccupied with their external accomplishments; when they're not pursuing them, they feel empty or restless.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

