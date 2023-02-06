The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday.

Ryan Holiday, a media strategist, explains how modern people can use some revered Stoic principles to turn obstacles into opportunities.

Stoicism: Overcoming Obstacles

People have relied on Stoic philosophy to overcome difficulties throughout history.

Stoicism, also known as the "operating manual for life," is a pragmatic philosophy that assists people in overcoming adversity.

The Key Takeaways

● Stoicism rests on three fundamental disciplines: "perception, action, and will."

● Perception is how you see the world. Seeing it realistically or with a bias can either help or hinder you.

● The right action is always directed, deliberate, bold and persistent.

● The world can break your body, but it can never break your spirit or mind thanks to willpower. You have control over your will.

The Positive Side Of Obstacles

● Obstacles that obstruct progress can actually promote progress.

● People grow by confronting and overcoming challenges.

● The benefits you gain from overcoming obstacles are ones you would not have gotten otherwise.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194