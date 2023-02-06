NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-5:06

The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 06, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday.

Ryan Holiday, a media strategist, explains how modern people can use some revered Stoic principles to turn obstacles into opportunities.

Stoicism: Overcoming Obstacles

People have relied on Stoic philosophy to overcome difficulties throughout history.

Stoicism, also known as the "operating manual for life," is a pragmatic philosophy that assists people in overcoming adversity.

The Key Takeaways

● Stoicism rests on three fundamental disciplines: "perception, action, and will."

● Perception is how you see the world. Seeing it realistically or with a bias can either help or hinder you.

● The right action is always directed, deliberate, bold and persistent.

● The world can break your body, but it can never break your spirit or mind thanks to willpower. You have control over your will.

The Positive Side Of Obstacles

● Obstacles that obstruct progress can actually promote progress.

● People grow by confronting and overcoming challenges.

● The benefits you gain from overcoming obstacles are ones you would not have gotten otherwise.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary