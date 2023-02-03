The Magic Of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Magic Of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz.

This book should be read once by everyone so that they can fathom the vastness of the world without their mental limitations.

Thinking Big

Most people go through life with small ambitions, small goals, thinking small, and they only rise to the size of their dreams.

All of us, more than we recognize, are products of the thinking around us. Much of this thinking is little, not big.

By thinking big, what’s also called “10x” thinking, you can do great, huge things, so long as you believe in yourself and follow through on the pursuit of those huge goals.

The Power Of Belief

Those who believe they can move mountains, do. Those who believe they can’t, cannot. Belief triggers the power to do, or not to do something.

● Think little goals and expect little achievements.

● Think big goals and win big success.

● Big ideas and big plans are often easier— certainly no more difficult— than small ideas and small plans.

● Life is too short to be little.

