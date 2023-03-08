The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz.

“Hard Things” gives an insider’s perspective on what it’s like to lead and scale a startup.

First Hand Knowledge

Knowledge cannot be rushed, especially information derived from firsthand experience. It can be worse than knowing nothing at all to rely on shortcuts and conventional wisdom.

Be able to distinguish reality from perception. Look for alternate narratives and explanations originating from drastically different perspectives, especially when the "facts" seem to compel a definite outcome.

I Will Survive

You only ever feel happiness and dread while running a company.

Two types of buddies are essential in your life:

● One you can call when something good happens, and they’ll be excited for you.

● One you can call when things go horribly wrong.

Treat those who depart fairly, or those who remain will never again have faith in you.

