The Good Life Method by Meghan Sullivan Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Good Life Method by Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko.

This is a philosophical book on ethics and goodness.

The Cause And Effect Of Goodness

Cultivating good intentions leads to moral progress, and moral progress leads to human flourishing.

Sometimes we make terrible decisions that, thankfully, do not end in disaster. Sometimes we attempt heroic, loving, or generous deeds but fail to make a difference in the world.

Moral Development

Moral development entails bettering your intentions, developing your character, and better understanding why you are pursuing certain morally significant goals. And the good life is one that can be captured in a specific kind of story, one that accurately depicts your own moral development.

The Ultimate Good: Flourishing

The "ultimate good" for humans will entail satisfying our animal needs while also gradually and rationally developing virtuous traits of character.

This state is referred to by contemporary philosophers as "flourishing"—the complete state of being a well-developed, accomplished, and happy (in the good-feeling sense) person.

The Achievement of The Flourishing State

Those who achieve this goal will feel and act in ways that reflect our best qualities. They will acquire all and seamlessly integrate virtues such as courage, generosity, and wisdom into an intentional and purposefully lived life.

