The Art Of Work by Jeff Goins Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art Of Work by Jeff Goins.

A thorough examination of what work is now and what it should be.

The Art Of Work: The Premise

The vast majority of people have no idea what they were "programmed" to do for a living. We seem to rush through all of the critical, decisive moments without giving our best fit enough thought.

And then we wake up one day and think to ourselves,

What do I enjoy doing the most in life?

The answer to this question will determine the path that defines your life.

Preparation Of Your Journey

We blame ourselves for not knowing what we wanted to do when we were born.

Is the calling just an unanticipated natural occurrence?

You do not "just know" what your calling is. You must pay attention to hints along the way and learn what your life can teach you. Practice brings about awareness.

Action Time

Opportunities to learn and grow exist if we are willing to look in the right places and accept what we find humbly.

Discovering your calling is a series of deliberate decisions, not a revelation.

