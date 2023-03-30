The Art of Thinking in Systems by Steven Schuster Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art of Thinking in Systems by Steven Schuster.

System thinking is being able to examine and analyze ourselves and things around us with the express purpose of being able to improve upon them.

Systems And System Thinking

A system is anything that has interacting and interconnected parts.

The human body is an example of a system. It reacts to the environment and is composed of many interdependent parts such as the brain, digestive, and circulatory systems.

Dealing With Complex Problems

Systems thinking is the art and science of making reliable inferences about behaviour by developing an increasingly deep understanding of underlying structure.

﻿With system thinking, it’s easier to deal with complex problems because system thinking asks that you look at the bigger picture first.

It is impossible to know the behaviour of a system just by knowing the parts that make up that system.

STEVEN SCHUSTER

