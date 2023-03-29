The Art of Non-Conformity by Chris Guillebeau Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art of Non-Conformity by Chris Guillebeau.

The Art of Non-Conformity teaches you how to play life by your own rules by giving you practical glimpses into the world of self-employment, a new approach to travel, to-do list minimalism, and conscious spending habits.

Non-Conformity: The Premise

"Asking "why?" to everything like a three-year-old can help you avoid jumping off the bridge without first considering the alternatives."

The Art of Non-Conformity teaches you how to live your life according to your own rules by providing practical insights into the worlds of self-employment, a new approach to travel, to-do list minimalism, and conscious spending habits.

What You Don't Do Doesn't Matter.

CHRIS GUILLEBEAU

The Remarkable Life

Most of us don't want to spend the rest of our lives lying on a beach; we want to work on something important to us.

We must develop an image of our own "ideal life."

Here are some ways:

Describe in excruciating detail what a perfect day looks like to you. Then assess what needs to change to help you get there.

Make a life goal list, similar to a bucket list, to help you focus on what you want to achieve.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194