The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson Audiobook | Free Summary

This book is for rereading. Every new read of this book gives you fresh ideas and opens up your mind.

Money vs Wealth

● Money is not going to solve all of your problems, but it’s going to solve all of your money problems.

● Money is how we transfer wealth. Money is social credit. It is the ability to have credits and debits of other people’s time.

● Making money is not a thing you do—it’s a skill you learn.

“Money buys you freedom in the material world. It’s not going to make you happy, it’s not going to solve your health problems, it’s not going to make your family great, it’s not going to make you fit, it’s not going to make you calm. But it will solve a lot of external problems.”

NAVAL RAVIKANT

If You Secretly Despise Wealth, It Will Elude You

Money is not the root of all evil; there’s nothing evil about it. But the lust for money is bad.

This is due to the fact that it is a bottomless pit. It will always occupy your thoughts. There is never enough money if you love money and make it. There is never enough because desire is always on and does not turn off at a certain number.

