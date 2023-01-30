The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon Audiobook | Free Summary

Audiobooks summary of the book The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon.

The Age of the Platform delves into the platform business model's lessons. Phil Simon summarises some key platform development lessons and explains why they are relevant to small business owners.

Internet: The Beginning

The first web browser was released in 1993. It was originally known as Mosaic before being renamed Netscape. As people began emailing each other, browsing the internet, and creating their own pages, the internet grew in popularity.

By the late 1990s, a diverse range of goods and services were available for purchase. Companies such as Google, Amazon, and Yahoo arose.

Web 2.0

Web 2.0 gave rise to social media websites by 2005. Instead of being a source of entertainment or a place to check email on occasion, the internet has become an integral part of people's lives.

Personal finances and social interactions, to name a few, have been transformed. People essentially live their lives online rather than using it occasionally.

