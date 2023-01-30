NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-9:24

The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon Audiobook | Free Summary

Jan 30, 2023
Share

Audiobooks summary of the book The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon.

The Age of the Platform delves into the platform business model's lessons. Phil Simon summarises some key platform development lessons and explains why they are relevant to small business owners.

Internet: The Beginning

The first web browser was released in 1993. It was originally known as Mosaic before being renamed Netscape. As people began emailing each other, browsing the internet, and creating their own pages, the internet grew in popularity.

By the late 1990s, a diverse range of goods and services were available for purchase. Companies such as Google, Amazon, and Yahoo arose.

Web 2.0

Web 2.0 gave rise to social media websites by 2005. Instead of being a source of entertainment or a place to check email on occasion, the internet has become an integral part of people's lives.

Personal finances and social interactions, to name a few, have been transformed. People essentially live their lives online rather than using it occasionally.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary