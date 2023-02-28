NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Adaptation Advantage by Heather E. McGowan Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-8:26

The Adaptation Advantage by Heather E. McGowan Audiobook | Free Summary

Feb 28, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Adaptation Advantage by Heather E. McGowan and Chris Shipley.

In the past, jobs were about muscles, now they’re about brains, but in future, they’ll be about the heart. The authors declare a future in which humans share knowledge and build meaningful workplace cultures.

The Big Change

The world is undergoing three "climate changes": environmental, market, and technological, which are forcing people to become more adaptable.

Jobs are changing so quickly that your current position may no longer exist in 18 to 24 months.

In the next ten years, artificial intelligence (AI) will most likely transform all jobs.

No More Straight Line Career Paths

A shift in the market climate is on the horizon. Currency, collaboration, and contracts, among other things, will go digital and move at the speed of light.

The three climate changes will have a profound impact on ethics, community, geopolitics, politics, work, and education. A political choice between the "left" and "right" will result in governments that are responsive, adaptable, and quick.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary