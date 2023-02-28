The Adaptation Advantage by Heather E. McGowan Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Adaptation Advantage by Heather E. McGowan and Chris Shipley.

In the past, jobs were about muscles, now they’re about brains, but in future, they’ll be about the heart. The authors declare a future in which humans share knowledge and build meaningful workplace cultures.

The Big Change

The world is undergoing three "climate changes": environmental, market, and technological, which are forcing people to become more adaptable.

Jobs are changing so quickly that your current position may no longer exist in 18 to 24 months.

In the next ten years, artificial intelligence (AI) will most likely transform all jobs.

No More Straight Line Career Paths

A shift in the market climate is on the horizon. Currency, collaboration, and contracts, among other things, will go digital and move at the speed of light.

The three climate changes will have a profound impact on ethics, community, geopolitics, politics, work, and education. A political choice between the "left" and "right" will result in governments that are responsive, adaptable, and quick.

