TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson Audiobook | Free Summary
TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 15, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson.

Public speaking 101

Convey One Big Idea

Don't make the mistake of attempting to cover everything in a single talk. Instead, convey a single big idea that draws on your personal experience.

A big idea can take an audience on a journey that changes their perspective on the world. You should be able to define your idea in 15 words or less as a throughline.

The Core Point

What is the main point of your presentation?

Consider your audience, their context, and why your problem is important to them. As a tip, pick one person you like and pretend you're giving the talk to them.

Open and Close Strong

Write the first minute and the last lines. These are the most important points of the discussion. Use compelling images and stories to arouse curiosity and reflection. The way something ends has a big impact on how people remember it.

Bad Talk And Bad Visuals

Avoid sales pitches or talks that are solely about what your company does.

In terms of visuals, no slides are preferable to bad slides. Remember that less is more when it comes to conveying one idea per slide. Allow photos to fill the entire slide. Throughout the presentation, use only one typeface and three fonts. Avoid using bullets, italics, or underlines.

