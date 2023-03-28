Radical Focus by Christina Wodtke Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Radical Focus by Christina Wodtke .

Don’t tell people how to do things, tell them what you need done and let them surprise you.

Ideas and Systems

It is simple to generate ideas. Moving from an idea to reality is difficult. We need systems to keep us and our teams on track.

Systems are divided into three parts:

● Setting inspiring and measurable goals.

● Ensuring you and your team always make progress toward that desired goal.

● Setting the cadence to ensure the group remembers what they are trying to do and hold each other accountable.

The Path To Success

Creating a mission statement is the first step towards success. A good mission is brief and inspiring. Make it as broad as possible in order for it to be valid for at least five years.

"We [improve life] in [market] by [value]."

Then motivate people to get them to do their best work and meaningfully measure progress using the OKR system - Objectives and Key Results.

