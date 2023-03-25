NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Powerful by Patty McCord Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-6:34

Powerful by Patty McCord Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 25, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book Powerful by Patty McCord.

Powerful: Radical ideas from Netflix.

The Five Practices Of Netflix Culture

● Open, clear, and constant communication: across the entire company about the work to be done and challenges being faced.

● Radical honesty: telling one another, and managing, the truth in a timely fashion and ideally face to face.

● Debating based on fact-based opinions: at Netflix, employees are expected to have strong, fact-based opinions and to debate them avidly and test them rigidly.

The Five Practices Of Netflix Culture: Part 2

● Customer and company first: people base their actions on what’s best for the customer and the company, not on attempts to prove themselves right.

● Preparing teams for the future: The right skills with potential.

Face the challenges: Being Comfortable with Change

The most successful organizations will be the ones in which everyone, on every team, understands that all bets are off and everything is changing – and thinks that’s great.

One of the biggest mistakes poor leaders and managers make is wanting to be the boss,  thinking that they can tell everyone what to do, and do not want anyone to challenge them. In today’s rapidly changing, hyper-competitive world, that approach is fatal.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary