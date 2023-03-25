Powerful by Patty McCord Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Powerful by Patty McCord.

Powerful: Radical ideas from Netflix.

The Five Practices Of Netflix Culture

● Open, clear, and constant communication: across the entire company about the work to be done and challenges being faced.

● Radical honesty: telling one another, and managing, the truth in a timely fashion and ideally face to face.

● Debating based on fact-based opinions: at Netflix, employees are expected to have strong, fact-based opinions and to debate them avidly and test them rigidly.

The Five Practices Of Netflix Culture: Part 2

● Customer and company first: people base their actions on what’s best for the customer and the company, not on attempts to prove themselves right.

● Preparing teams for the future: The right skills with potential.

Face the challenges: Being Comfortable with Change

The most successful organizations will be the ones in which everyone, on every team, understands that all bets are off and everything is changing – and thinks that’s great.

One of the biggest mistakes poor leaders and managers make is wanting to be the boss, thinking that they can tell everyone what to do, and do not want anyone to challenge them. In today’s rapidly changing, hyper-competitive world, that approach is fatal.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194