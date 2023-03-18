NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Never Eat Alone by Keith Ferrazzi Audiobook | Free Summary
Never Eat Alone by Keith Ferrazzi Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 18, 2023
Free Audiobook summary of the book Never Eat Alone by Keith Ferrazzi, and Tahl Raz.

Success in any field, but especially in business, is about working with people, not against them.

Becoming A Good Networker

● Generosity and loyalty are the cornerstones of good networking.

● You must establish your network long before you need it.

● It is the quality of the time spent, not the quantity of time spent.

● Anyone can learn to network effectively. Only a small percentage of people are natural networkers; the rest of us must practise.

Networking: Developing The Right Mindset

The key to successful networking is to add value to help others to succeed:

● Don’t keep score. Give generously to others and be willing to accept help from others. Adopt the mindset that everyone has the ability to both help and be helped.

● Clarify your mission and strategy. It is always easier to achieve something when you have a clear goal and strategy.

● Have the courage to ask. You must be bold enough to put yourself out there and risk rejection in order to build a network.

Relationships are all there is. Everything in the universe only exists because it is in relationship to everything else. Nothing exists in isolation. We have to stop pretending we are individuals that can go it alone.

MARGARET WHEATLEY

Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
